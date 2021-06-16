North Carolina police officer shoots kidnapping, rape suspect, officials say

NEWTON GROVE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Newton Grove police officer was involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon while responding to a kidnapping and rape call, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting occurred in the area of the traffic circle at Clinton Street in Newton Grove around 2:40 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said the officer was responding to a call concerning a female victim who had been kidnapped and raped.

“The suspect was holding the victim against their will and was armed with a firearm,” the sheriff’s office said.

The condition of the female victim wasn’t immediately available.

The Newton Grove officer shot the rape suspect during the confrontation, officials said.

“Two of them and then I got out of there. I kind of freaked out then,” Nick Sutton said.

Sutton said he heard the gunshots ring out.

“I got back in my truck and went to the house,” he explained.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led up to shots being fired.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

The SBI are investigating the shooting itself.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into the shooting is “very active.”

“To me, it’s very scary. We’re a little town, little community. I work there at Hardee’s. It had just happened when I got off work,” said Cheri Rogers.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into the shooting is “very active.”

“It was actually pretty crazy,” Shelton Horne said.

He was leaving Newton Grove when he saw state troopers headed in the opposite direction.