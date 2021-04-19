North Carolina officer shot, paralyzed while on duty in 1992 dies

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Officer David Parde who was shot while responding to a call for the Lexington Police Department and paralyzed from the chest down died on Saturday night, according to the LPD.

His cause of death is not known at this time.

His daughter-in-law shared the news of his passing on Facebook Sunday, writing “we lost and heaven gained the bravest man I know, my father-in-law, David Parde. please pray for the boys right now as they are going to have a hard time understanding why Papaw isn’t here anymore.”

Parde was 25 when he was shot.

He was responding to a call of a suspicious person at an apartment complex just after midnight.

He was shot in the back in his spinal cord, and he said he died and was revived three times on his way to the hospital.

Three teenagers were later arrested.