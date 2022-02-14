North Carolina man wins $1 million playing Powerball online

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Matthew Muston of Kinston took a chance on a Powerball ticket in Wednesday’s drawing and won a $1 million prize, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

Muston’s $2 ticket matched numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million.

He purchased his ticket using the Online Play option on the lottery’s website. He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $710,086.

His prize was the largest won nationally and one of four big wins in North Carolina in the drawing. A Lexington assembly technician won a $100,000 prize. Two other tickets, purchased at the Circle K on Wilmington Highway in Jacksonville and the Gold Star E on Lobelia Road in Vass in Moore County, won $50,000.

Monday’s Powerball drawing offers a $183 million jackpot, or $122.4 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.