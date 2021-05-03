North Carolina man hears gunshot before realizing he’d been shot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — He heard a gunshot. That’s when he realized he’d been shot.

At about 8:06 p.m. Sunday, police learned that a person was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers responded to the hospital and found 20-year-old Tyrell Sherod Allen. He had been shot in the upper chest.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The victim told police that he was in a vehicle on the 100 block of Whitford Place Court when he heard a gunshot and realized he’d been struck. He immediately left the area.

Police say they have not found any witnesses.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.