North Carolina man arrested in interstate hit-and-run that killed driver, injured worker

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 24-year-old Wake Forest man was arrested early Monday in connection with a hit-and-run collision on Interstate 540 late Sunday, the Highway Patrol said.

Just after 10:30 p.m., troopers were called to an area near Creedmoor Road on I-540 east.

The Highway Patrol said Christina Teresa Hernandez-Cruz was driving a Cadillac Escalade when he ran out of gas.

Hernandez-Cruz, 25, of Raleigh, stopped on the shoulder of the interstate and called AAA for assistance.

Peter Geraldo, who was working for an independent third-party provider, was assisting Hernandez-Cruz when they were both hit by a passing 2004 Honda Accord, troopers said.

Hernandez-Cruz died at the scene and Geraldo was taken to WakeMed for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Accord was located a short time later at his home in Wake Forest, arrest records show.

Sharod Da’Quan Malik Ruffin, 24, was charged with felony hit and run and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

The Highway Patrol said more charges again Ruffin are pending.

AAA sent the following statement to CBS 17 regarding the collision:

Last evening while servicing a AAA Member call, one of our independent third-party service providers was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The driver of the vehicle is in critical condition and the member passed away. We are heartbroken by this event and our thoughts are with the families of those involved. We remind all motorists to slow down and move over to give emergency responders the space they need to do their jobs safely.

C&J Towing, Geraldo’s employer, also released a statement that read:

We are sadden of the situation at hand our hearts are heavy at this time. We have no information other than what you have presented on the news. We send our deepest sympathy and condolences to all parties and families involved. They are in our prayers continuously.

No update on the condition out of respect for the family we are not releasing any names. We hope you do understand.

Two of three lanes on I-540 were closed for hours as the Highway Patrol investigated.