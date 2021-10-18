North Carolina man accused of stealing, wrecking ambulance

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A patient at a North Carolina emergency room is accused of stealing an ambulance and causing two traffic accidents, police said.

Greenville police spokeswoman Kristen Hunter says officers were called to a location near Vidant Medical Center early Friday after a report of a crash, news outlets reported.

According to police, Tah’jay Joyner of Raleigh stole the ambulance, which hit a truck while pulling out into traffic, then drove off and crashed into a light pole before stopping in a field, WITN reported on Monday.

Police filed multiple traffic charges against Joyner. Hospital police have launched an investigation into the theft of the ambulance, authorities said.

