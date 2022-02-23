GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The World University Games are the largest event for student-athletes in the world.

Hill Carrow is part of a state group looking to bring the 2027 University Games close to home.

The games would take place in Raleigh and Greensboro. They’ve been working on this for 4 years and now NC is one of two finalists to be the host city.

The other city is located in South Korea. If North Carolina is chosen, this would be the largest event ever in the state. Representatives from 150 countries will compete in what essentially is the Olympics for college athletes. Local colleges and university facilities would be used in the games, and it would bring thousands of athletes, spectators and volunteers to the area.

