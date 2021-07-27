North Carolina hepatitis A outbreak surpasses 1,000 cases, officials report

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina has surpassed 1,000 cases of hepatitis A as part of a national outbreak, state health officials reported Tuesday.

NCDHHS said 41,000 cases of the viral infection were reported to the CDC since the nationwide outbreak began in 2017.

Health officials in North Carolina began tracking the outbreak in 2018. Cases in the state have increased significantly since August 2020.

NCDHHS said 495 cases of hepatitis A have been reported since January 1, 2021.

“The best way to protect yourself against hepatitis A is through vaccination,” said Dr. Erica Wilson, vaccine-preventable disease medical director in NCDHHS’ Division of Public Health. “As always, good hand-washing is key, especially after using the bathroom, changing diapers and before preparing or eating food. Using harm reduction strategies and syringe service programs is also key in reducing the risk for people who use drugs.”

The virus causes inflammation of the liver. Symptoms include fever, nausea, loss of appetite and stomach pain. It can also cause jaundice, dark-colored urine and clay-colored bowel movements.

Symptoms usually appear 15-50 days after a person is infected.

A Hepatitis A vaccine is available at all local health departments to people in high-risk groups.

NCDHHS said anyone with symptoms should contact their health care provider or their local health department to be tested.

Earlier this month, Cabarrus County health officials said it was investigating a case of hepatitis A in a worker at a Waffle House in Concord.

Possible exposure may have occurred in persons that bought and ate food from the Vinehaven Dr.

Waffle House on June 20 between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m. or June 21 between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m.