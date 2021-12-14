North Carolina health officials report first flu-related death of season

RALIEGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Health officials in North Carolina announced the first reported flu-related death Tuesday of the 2021-2022 flu season, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Officials said a person in western North Carolina died due to complications of influenza during the second week of December. They reportedly tested positive for the flu and negative for COVID-19, NCDHHS confirmed.

“This is a sad reminder that flu can be a serious illness and can lead to complications and even death in some cases,” said State Epidemiologist Zack Moore. “With flu cases increasing and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for people to get a flu vaccine this year, as well as a COVID-19 vaccination or booster if they have not already done so.”

State health officials said flu cases and deaths were both historically low last influenza season, but the state is seeing more activity than at any time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

NCDHHS officials urged North Carolinians to get vaccinated against both the flu and COVID. The vaccines can be administered at the same time.

To find a flu vaccine near you, visit vaccinefinder.org/find-vaccines. To find a COVID-19 vaccine location, or for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in North Carolina, visit MySpot.nc.gov or call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center for free at 888-675-4567.