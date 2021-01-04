North Carolina firefighter dies after car flips in crash while off duty

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A veteran of the Raleigh Fire Department died in a car crash while off duty Sunday, officials said.

The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. along Six Forks Road at Interstate 540.

One car was flipped on its roof and several other cars were also involved.

Lt. Herman Gregory Ellis of the Raleigh Fire Department died after the wreck, according to Raleigh Division Fire Chief Lowell Smith.

“Please keep the Ellis family in your thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time for all,” Smith said.

According to Smith, Ellis was assigned to ladder company 8 and had been with the department since 2008.

Ellis was seriously injured when his car flipped and was taken to a nearby hospital after the wreck, Smith said. However, Ellis died later, Smith said.

Ellis also was an instructor at the Raleigh Fire Academy.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

