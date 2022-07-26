DENTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A couple in Denton went the extra mile to deliver missing FedEx packages to neighbors.

The packages were discovered over the weekend on Johnson Road in front of a driveway near wooded areas and in ditches.

A gift giver made the rounds to some Davidson County homes, but it wasn’t a jolly old man with a long white beard making the deliveries.

“A lot of people say they had problems getting packages before this, so they were really glad to get it,” said the Good Samaritan who wanted to remain anonymous.

He saw the packages scattered in the area. It caught his and his wife’s attention.

“We did reach out to FedEx. We called them, and they refused to come out. We wanted them to come get the packages. They told us to take them home or take them to a drop-off station. I didn’t feel comfortable taking them to my house,” he said.

24 hours later, the packages were still there, so the couple spent about two hours searching for the packages, loading up their truck then hand-delivering them to the rightful owners.

“Everybody was happy to get it. Everyone was happy. One guy tried to pay us,” he said.

A coffee maker, football cleats and car parts were just some of the items returned to their owners.

Others weren’t as lucky.

“Some of them we told them we found the boxes busted open, and they may not get their stuff,” the Good Samaritan said.

He’s happy a small gesture made such a big difference.

“I just retired from 29.5 years of law enforcement, so just trying to be an honest person and make sure everyone is treated fairly,” he said.

Investigators told FOX8 the FedEx driver didn’t appropriately secure the door, and a few packages fell out.

We reached out to FedEx about this situation and asked why they did not come back to deliver the packages.

A spokesperson from FedEx’s corporate office sent this statement: