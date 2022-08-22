RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina correctional officer has died after participating in training.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Officer Naomi Carroll-Moore died on Thursday.

The department says that sometime after a training exercise on Tuesday was complete at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh, she experienced a medical emergency and was transported to a local hospital.

Carroll-Moore, 56, was hired as a correctional officer in 2003. She worked in several prisons before leaving in 2009.

She sought to return to the job and was rehired earlier this month.