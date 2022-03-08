CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolina secured four top wins in the Dotdash Meredith’s Southern Living sixth annual South’s Best Awards.

Asheville took home the third best city overall while Charlotte came in eighth. Additionally, Lake Lure was voted the south’s best lake town.

Outside of the best cities and towns, North Carolina took home a few other awards as well.

Destinations and Resorts

South’s Best Resort: Biltmore Estate (Asheville, N.C.)

South’s Best Scenic Drive: Blue Ridge Parkway (N.C./VA)

South’s Best State Park: Grandfather Mountain State Park (Banner Elk, N.C.)



Lastly, the awards awarded each of the south’s states with their best BBQ joint. Buxton Hall (Asheville) took landed that honor.

“No one knows this region better than the Southern Living audience, and that’s why we tap into their experiences and solicit their opinions every year to determine the South’s Best,” said Sid Evans, Editor in Chief of Southern Living.

To see the full results, you can visit Southern Living’s website.