North Carolina CEOs to push for COVID ‘literacy crisis’ funding

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A very visible group of prominent North Carolina CEOs will hold a discussion on Wednesday to address what they say is an ‘early literary crisis wrought by COVID.’

Truist CEO Kelly King, Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk, SAS CEO Jim Goodnight, and Charlotte Hornets President Fred Whitfield will be among those who take part in the discussion.

Policy recommendations are expected to be presented regarding reading gaps made even more urgent by the pandemic.

Other business leaders include Flow automotive CEO Don Flow.

Governor Roy Cooper has already signed the Excellent Public Schools Act.