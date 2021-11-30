North Carolina awarded $38M+ in funds for household water assistance

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina was awarded over $38 million in federal funding to establish a new water assistance program for households affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to the pandemic and its impact on our economy, many households are struggling to maintain their water service,” said Tara Myers, NCDHHS Deputy Secretary for Employment, Inclusion and Economic Stability. “The LIHWAP program will help families in North Carolina keep their water running, a basic human need that’s critical for good sanitation and better health.”

North Carolinians can find more information here.