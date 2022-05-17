TARBORO, N.C. — Bridgers, of Tarboro, said Friday the 13th never again will be an unlucky day for her after last Friday became the day she won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“Nobody can ever tell me that it’s a bad luck day anymore,” Bridgers said. “It’s lucky now.”

Bridgers, 47, bought her winning $20 Grand Money ticket from Tobacco Plus on St. Andrew Street in Tarboro.

She said when she scratched the ticket at her home, she initially didn’t think she won anything.

“I scratched the whole ticket, and I thought it wasn’t a winner,” Bridgers said. “I glanced over it again, though, and then I saw the big two, and I was stunned.”

When Bridgers arrived at the lottery headquarters to collect her prize, she had a decision to make. She could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

She chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $852,126.

Bridgers said she wants to set aside some of the money for her immediate family and possibly start her own business.