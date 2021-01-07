Nine NC residents arrested in Washington D.C. during riot at U.S. Capitol

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON D.C., (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Nine out of the at least 79 arrests made in Washington D.C. during Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol building were North Carolina residents, according to arrest reports.

The unrest-related arrest data provided by the Metropolitan Police Department shows the nine people were arrested for various charges stemming from the civil unrest in D.C. from Jan. 5 through Jan. 6.

What started as a pro-Trump rally and protest in the nation’s capital, quickly turned violent when rioters marched to the Capitol Building, breached the perimeter and made their way inside, forcing the Senate to recess and congressmembers to find safety.

Thomas Gronek, 46, received the most serious charges, including carrying a pistol without a license, possession of a large capacity ammunition device and possession of unregistered ammunition.

Others charged include:

Timothy Keller, 34, for no permit.

Jere Brower, 45 for curfew violation and unlawful entry.

Earl Glosser, 40, for curfew violation and unlawful entry.

Lance Grames, 42 for curfew violation and unlawful entry.

Tim Scarboro, 33, for curfew violation.

James Smawley, 27, for curfew violation.

Jay Thaxton, 46, curfew violation.

Michael Jones, 23, for curfew violation.

Glosser and Smawley are both registered to vote in Mecklenburg County. Thaxton is registered Cabarrus.

Additional arrests and charges are pending as law enforcement, including the FBI, work to identify “individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, D.C.”

Congress eventually reconvened Wednesday night after law enforcement secured the Capitol and formally confirmed Joe Biden’s presidential election victory early Thursday morning.

After the certification, President Trump issued a statement promising an “orderly transition on January 20th.”

