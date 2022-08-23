KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Town of Kernersville Facebook page is responding to a post that was shared across social media about a vandalism that supposedly happened.

According to the Facebook message, a post was being shared across Nextdoor and Facebook that read:

“A local kernersville (sic) Church was vandalized with spray paint the vandals left the empty cans of paint the bag it came in and the credit card receipt from where they bought it kernersville police (sic) were called they recommended nothing be done because if they arrested the vandals it might make them mad and they might come back and do more damage”

Kernersville Police Department said no such scenario has happened and that the post was a hoax. There is no record of any recent church vandalisms, and they go on to ask that if any churches or religious institutions in the area have been vandalized, to call KPD and report it.

“We take all offenses that occur seriously and work diligently to investigate and apprehend those responsible,” the post concludes.

Just last week, Reidsville Police Department also warned people of a hoax going around on social media, alleging a serial killer was “hunting” in the area, and over the summer people have reported getting text messages from scammers pretending to be affiliated with police departments.