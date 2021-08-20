‘Punch in the gut.’ Local military veterans weigh in on Afghanistan withdrawal

(FOX 46 CHARLTOTE) – It’s a time to introduce Concerned Veterans For America to the Charlotte area. An organization that will stand in the gap for those who served in the armed forces, and many on their way home from the Middle East.

“Our active-duty men and women do not have the ability to speak or even sometimes lobby for different issue sets, if it’s the VA or foreign policy,” said Rick Disney, North Carolina state director for Concerned Veterans For America. “So, we’re a veteran advocacy group.”

The focus of this rally; how to end the endless war.

“It’s one of those issues that touches across political boundaries left and right, but the idea of staying in a country for 20 years that my grandson whose 17-years-old, could be fighting in the same combat zones as my son has 20 years later is stunning,” added CVA executive director, Russ Duerstine.

Many say this week has been tough watching the Taliban take over.

“It was a punch in the gut to watch it fall,” said Army veteran, Scott Hagan. “I even had a guy four times my size come to my house and cry on my couch Monday morning. He was in Afghanistan four weeks ago.”

CVA leaders say now is not the time to criticize any administration, they want everyone home and then people can look back at what went wrong.

They are letting people know the group will support the veterans dealing with seeing Afghanistan, making sure veterans have access to proper healthcare through the Veterans Administration, and watching out for each other just like they did when they served in combat.

“When you’re at war for 20 years and our troops are returning to a reformed VA system, we’re going to be that voice that gets in front of the legislators,” said Disney. “Be that voice that says listen to the consensus of the veteran community needs help with mental health, they need help with healthcare.”