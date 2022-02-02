New NC law allows women to get birth control over the counter

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A North Carolina law that allows women to gain access to birth control pills and patches without a doctor’s prescription went into effect Tuesday.

House Bill 96 aims to make certain medications, like contraceptives, HIV prevention, and prenatal vitamins, more accessible.

“I feel like with birth control, it’s definitely our decision. It’s our body,” said Charlotte resident Jeanine Hubbard.

Harsh Patel owns and operates Queen Pharmacy on 7th Street. Having gone to pharmacy school, he says he and other pharmacists are trained to do more than their traditional dispensary roles.

“It might even take months to just get a doctor’s appointment. That just makes it way easier,” he said. “I went to pharmacy school out in California, and we have been practicing this law out there way before this. I’ve done this before and as a pharmacist, I feel pretty confident in my ability to do this.”

However, just because the law is already in effect doesn’t mean it’s already in practice. Pharmacists are still awaiting standing orders from the state that will give them protocols for administering the medications. They also haven’t been given any direction on whether the prices of these medications will change without prescriptions.

“I know many states have made birth controls completely free, regardless of them having insurance or not. So, that’s also something that will be interesting to see,” said Patel.

While most people seem to agree about the importance of the new law, some health professionals are concerned it will discourage some women from going to see their healthcare provider for regular women’s health appointments.

North Carolina joins more than a dozen other states with similar birth control laws.