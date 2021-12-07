New charges for NC funeral director accused of hiding corpses

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina funeral home director who was accused last summer of hiding two corpses on residential property is facing new charges from a state agency, according to a news release.

The state Department of Insurance says in a news release on Monday that Jeremiah Randall Whitt, 40, of Yanceyville is charged with obtaining property by false pretense.

Whitt, who owns a funeral home in Caswell County, is accused of failing to return $5,162.01 in excess funds from a life insurance policy to the estate after burial expenses had been satisfied, the news release said. He was arrested on Nov. 30 and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, the department said.

In June, Whitt was accused by the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office of hiding two corpses on residential property after he was hired to cremate the remains, news outlets reported. The investigators said Whitt took money from the families to have the remains cremated but never did the work.

The department also filed charges against Whitt nearly a year ago, saying he tried to obtain payment for services by claiming to have witnessed a document signature of a woman who had been dead for nearly a year.