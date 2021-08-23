New charges filed against ex-Marines who were stationed in NC, indicted on charges of planning to illegally make and sell guns

North Carolina

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have filed new indictments against four men in connection with a plot to damage a power grid somewhere in the northwest U.S.

Two of the suspects were former U.S. Marines who had been stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

The U.S. Department of Justice says the four men were charged on Friday.

Authorities say the men researched and discussed a previous attack on a power grid by an unknown group and discussed using homemade materials to destroy power transformers.

Three of the suspects were previously indicted on charges of planning to illegally manufacture and sell guns.

