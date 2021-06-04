New 911 call describes location of gun at scene of Fred Cox Jr.’s shooting at NC funeral

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A newly-released 911 call is detailing a witness account of what happened the day 18-year-old Fred Cox Jr. was shot and killed at a funeral in High Point last November. This, days after a Grand Jury decided not to indict a Davidson County deputy in connection to Cox’s death.

A source close to the investigation says this 911 call was a key piece of evidence in the case.

On Nov. 8, 2020, a plain-clothed Davidson County deputy was attending the funeral of Jonas Thompson, who was killed in Davidson County in late October 2020, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. The SBI says the deputy was at the funeral at the request of Thompson’s family.

Cox, 18, was also attending the funeral.

High Point police say as the funeral concluded, and people were leaving the church, an unknown number of vehicles arrived and started shooting into the crowd. Investigators say roughly 70 shell casings were found after their response.

Approximately 30 seconds into the new 911 call, the caller can be heard telling a dispatcher, “somebody’s dead, they killed somebody.”

The caller also told the dispatcher that a “detective” was also at the funeral, identifying him as being “from Davidson County.”

“He’s shooting back,” the caller says, of the deputy.

Ten days after the shooting, the SBI sent out a press release, detailing the deputy’s interaction with Cox.

“The deputy discharged his weapon after coming into contact with Frederick Cox, Jr., who was also attending the funeral,” the release said. “The deputy reported he observed Cox with a handgun at the time he discharged his service weapon and other witnesses observed a handgun near Cox after he was shot.”

An autopsy shows Cox was shot from behind in the back, neck, shoulder and thigh.

In January, the attorney for Cox’s family, Allen Rogers, said Cox was sitting inside of his car when the shooting started. Rogers said Cox got out of his car and ran to the church to help get people to safety, including 12-year-old Tavaris Wright.

Rogers also claimed that the SBI released its report without speaking with Wright and his mother, saying, “they both will tell you there was no gun.”

After repeating that someone was dead, the witness in the newly-released 911 call continued to describe the scene to the dispatcher.

“[The deputy] was shooting back, I don’t know if he’s shot or not, but there’s a gun by the door,” the caller says, before being asked by the dispatcher if the deputy had been shot. “I don’t know sir, me and him both ran different directions. Somebody’s in the door shot.”

Cox was the only person shot during the incident.

On Wednesday, the Guilford County District Attorney’s Office sent out a release, saying it had been presented with the complete investigative materials regarding the case from the SBI on May 10, 2021.

The release says there was no evidence presented that Cox was in a gang or that he discharged a weapon.

“Upon reviewing the case, the decision was made to have the investigative findings of the SBI presented to the Grand Jury,” the release states.

It goes on to detail that on June 1, 2021, the Grand Jury was presented with two bills of indictment for voluntary manslaughter and felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

“After hearing witness interviews and viewing the evidence investigated in this case, the Grand Jury returned two no true bills of indictment, finding insufficient evidence to support criminal charges,” the release said.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office then released the following statement:

“After a systematic and thorough investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, the Frederick Cox case was presented to the Guilford County District Attorney’s Office. As this seven months long investigation unfolded, and has now come to a conclusion, we have learned that no probable cause was found to charge our Deputy in the death of Mr. Cox. There are no further statements at this time.”

Cox’s mother, Tenicka Shannon, tells FOX8 she plans to file a civil lawsuit. His family is also planning a large march on June 25, in High Point.