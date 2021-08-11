NCDMV revokes Carvana’s dealer’s license in NC county until 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Carvana’s dealer’s license in Wake County has been revoked for violating North Carolina’s motor vehicle dealer licensing laws, the North Carolina Department of Justice said.

The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles said it held an administrative hearing following a consumer complaint and investigation.

NCDMV said Carvana failed to deliver titles to the department, sold a motor vehicle without a state inspection, and issued out-of-state temporary tags/plates for a vehicle sold to a person in North Carolina.

Carvana and NCDMV reached an agreement that revokes the Wake County location’s license until Jan. 29, 2022. The suspension began Aug. 2.

The agreement states that Carvana must cease all activities at its Navaho Drive location that require a dealer’s license – which includes the sale or attempted sale of a motor vehicle and delivery of a motor vehicle by Carvana.

All vehicles at the Navaho Drive location are marked as “not for sale” during the suspension.

That agreement was made in Wake County Superior Court during an appeal by Carvana.

Carvana is an online used-car dealer known for its multi-story car vending machines.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.