NCDMV revokes Carvana’s dealer’s license in NC county until 2022

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Carvana’s dealer’s license in Wake County has been revoked for violating North Carolina’s motor vehicle dealer licensing laws, the North Carolina Department of Justice said.

The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles said it held an administrative hearing following a consumer complaint and investigation.

NCDMV said Carvana failed to deliver titles to the department, sold a motor vehicle without a state inspection, and issued out-of-state temporary tags/plates for a vehicle sold to a person in North Carolina.

Carvana and NCDMV reached an agreement that revokes the Wake County location’s license until Jan. 29, 2022. The suspension began Aug. 2.

The agreement states that Carvana must cease all activities at its Navaho Drive location that require a dealer’s license – which includes the sale or attempted sale of a motor vehicle and delivery of a motor vehicle by Carvana.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

All vehicles at the Navaho Drive location are marked as “not for sale” during the suspension.

That agreement was made in Wake County Superior Court during an appeal by Carvana.

Carvana is an online used-car dealer known for its multi-story car vending machines.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories