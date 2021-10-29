NCDMV closes license plate agency over ‘possible violations of state law’

HOOKERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The NCDMV has closed a license plate agency in Greene County over possible violations of state law.

The agency in Hookerton, which is located between Greenville and Kinston, was closed following an investigation by the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles License and Theft Bureau.

NCDMV said the investigation warranted closure of the office and cancellation of its contract.

“DMV representatives will perform a final inventory audit of the agency and remove equipment and supplies belonging to the state,” NCDMV said in a release.

Three nearby license plate agencies offer service Monday through Friday: