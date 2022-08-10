CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – You don’t need to be a math teacher in North Carolina to see some things aren’t adding up.

Class is in session for some and starting in 19 days for others.

Many districts have a deficit of teachers.

“We should all be concerned because our educators are being forced out of a profession that they deeply love because the conditions to teach in North Carolina are unstainable at this time,” said Tamika Walker Kelly, president of the North Carolina Association of Educators.

The NCAE has been monitoring the open positions.

Kelly says it is tough to attract people to the Tar Heel State because states to the north and south pay more.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

She added it’s more of a political problem than a district problem.

“We need a General Assembly that is willing to implement that,” she said. “The six-billion-dollar surplus that they have to actually fund the things necessary to keep teachers in the classroom.”

Until something is done in Raleigh, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has several funding methods for permanent and substitute teachers.

“While I’m going to tell you that we need 377 teachers at this point to be fully staffed. There are teachers being put through the pipeline every day that we are pushing to schools as quickly as we can,” said Laura Francisco, associate superintendent of human resources for CMS.

The NCAE feels retention bonuses are a short-term fix, but everyone needs to advocate for educators because the children deserve better.

“It boils down to this, when our students go into the classroom, they deserve a well-compensated,” added Kelly. “Highly qualified teacher in front of that classroom, and unfortunately, many of them will walk into the classroom with a substitute educator, or they may not have a teacher at all.”

Francisco also told the CMS board out of 180 schools, 41 are fully staffed.

She added there is an average of 3 open positions at the other schools.