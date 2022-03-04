DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington woman was found dead 12 years ago, and her ex-husband was arrested on Wednesday, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Jan. 29, 2010, around 10:30 p.m., Davidson County deputies responded to the 2500 block of Badin lake Road in New London.

A driver passing by the area called 911 and reported a person who was partially lying in the road near the Montgomery County line.

Deputies arrived along with emergency medical personnel, and the victim was pronounced deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. A homicide investigation then began.

The victim was identified as Linda Brooks Hammond, 56, of Lexington.

Deputies then learned Hammond had been reported missing to the Lexington Police Department just before her body was found.

The investigation into her death has been active since 2010, and her ex-husband, 71-year-old Michael Hammond, was arrested on Wednesday at his home on NC Hwy 710.

He was then served with orders for arrest charging him with one count of first-degree murder, one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of first-degree kidnapping and one count of first-degree burglary.

He is currently in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond, waiting to be transferred to Davidson County.