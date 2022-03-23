(WGHP) — Jenna Smith describes the experience she had at Guilford County Animal Shelter as “life-changing.”

A lifelong animal lover, Jenna saw a defeated, despairing dog that she couldn’t help, and found out later that the dog had been euthanized. After she left the shelter, she prayed that she could make a difference in other rescue pets’ lives.

Jenna Smith & Rose

Her life’s mission became to help turn North Carolina into a no-kill state, and to help improve the lives of pets throughout the state and beyond.

“I dedicated my group to God – and He has gone above and beyond my wildest dreams in showing us just how much He cares for these animals.”

Jenna started Foster/Adopt North Carolina on Facebook, a group that now boasts over 37,000 members and has worked to find homes for thousands of animals who needed it.

North Carolina has the third-highest shelter euthanasia rate in the nation and Jenna wants to change that. Her goal is to save animals’ lives and help turn North Carolina into a no-kill state.

She says that her group aims to provide resources and education to the community on things like spay and neuter, cruelty prevention and judgment-free alternatives to chaining and tethering.

They also provide a platform where shelter animals across the state who might otherwise be at risk of euthanasia can be featured in one centralized location, helping to increase their chances of adoption.

Foster/Adopt North Carolina also fundraises for animals in need and helps connect fosters, adopters and transporters with rescues and shelters in their local area.

Gumdrop is available for adoption through Underhound Railroad

Cinnamon is available for adoption through Underhound Railroad

Mochi is available for adoption through Southeast German Shepherd Rescue

Sasha is available for adoption through Southeast German Shepherd Rescue

Clementine, who was saved from euthanasia by Jenna’s Facebook group. Available for adoption through Fighting Chance Ranch and Rescue

Rockstar litter soon to be available for adoption through Underhound Railroad

Jenna describes herself as a lifelong animal lover. She currently has two rescue dogs and a ferret, with plans for many more pets in the future. She and her fiancee plan to create a sanctuary for farm animals.

She says she loves all animals and will help any animal who needs her, whether it’s a dog, cat or even a snake!

She measures her personal impact in a list of last-minute cases that she has worked on, resulting in an animal being spared from euthanasia. It numbers “well over a hundred animals” at the moment.

She also checks in with her group to see how many animals have been adopted or helped that were found through the group. “The response is always overwhelmingly positive,” she writes. It’s hard to come up with exact figures, but she believes that the impact of her group may have saved thousands of animals by connecting them to fosters or adopters.

But she also measures her success in the kind messages from the community, for which she says she’s grateful.

If you’d like to help Jenna’s mission, you can go to Foster/Adopt North Carolina on Facebook and join the group. If you want to get involved in your community, you can simply write a Facebook post with your location and people within the group will offer resources for your local area based on what kind of help you want to offer.

Jenna hopes that people will always give rescue pets a chance, and never judge a book by its cover. All pets are individuals.

“Pit bulls, Rottweilers and Dobermans are some of the most amazing dogs you will ever meet, they are so misunderstood and suffer more than any other breed — give them a chance — they will shine!”

She also wants people to remember that it can take any new pet at least three months to really adjust to their new home, so be patient and give your rescue a chance before you write them off. They aren’t damaged goods. Rescue animals “have a remarkable capacity to heal and we can learn so much from them.”

When she’s not being an animal-rescuing superwoman, Jenna’s spoiling her own pups with Chick-Fil-A pup cups and other goodies.

Jenna has shared several adoptable animals being featured by Foster/Adopt North Carolina in the above slideshow, information on where these sweet furry friends can be found is in the captions of the photos.

Some of the organizations featured in the slideshow: Underhound Railroad, Fighting Chance Ranch & Rescue and Southeast German Shephard Rescue.