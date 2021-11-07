NC woman dead after helping SUV involved in multi-vehicle crash, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh woman is dead after being fatally struck by an SUV early Sunday morning after she stopped to help a vehicle involved in a crash, Durham police said.

The initial crash occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of South Miami Boulevard.

The driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox was pulling out of a parking lot in the 4300 block of South Miami Boulevard when her vehicle collided with a 2018 Nissan Maxima going southbound on South Miami Boulevard, the release read.

Officials said the collision caused the Chevrolet Equinox to rotate and flip onto its right side, coming to rest in the far left northbound lane of South Miami Boulevard.

Once the initial collision happened, Jasmine Harbison, 29, of Raleigh, and her boyfriend pulled over to help the people in the Equinox. their vehicle was still upside down and trapped.

According to Durham police, a short time later, a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox SUV was traveling in the far left northbound lane of South Miami Boulevard when the SUV struck Harbison, who was standing on the left side of the overturned vehicle.

Harbison was pronounced dead at the scene. The other individuals involved in the crash were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the initial collision and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the fatal collision, according to investigators.

Both crashes remain under investigation.