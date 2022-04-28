Khaleeta George Gethers courtesy of the Fayetteville Police Department

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — An NC woman is facing a murder charge after allegedly running over and killing a man with her car, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Police say that on April 24., Khaleeta George Gethers, 28, “deliberately” struck Jarod Perry, 20, with her car on the 3500-block of Boone Trail.

Police say that Perry suffered “life-threatening injuries” and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Perry would later die of the injuries he sustained in the incident.

Gethers initially faced the following charges:

Attempted first-degree murder

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Felony hit and run

Once Perry died, police say that they dismissed those charges and upgraded them to one count of first-degree murder.

Gethers is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at (910) 705-6527 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).