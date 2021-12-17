NC trooper shot in Yancey County recovering at home

YANCEY CO., NC (WSPA) – A North Carolina state trooper who was shot during a chase Tuesday in Yancey County is now home from the hospital.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Trooper Kevin Glenn is recovering from his injuries at his home.

Glenn, a nine-year veteran of the state highway patrol, was shot while attempting to place a tire deflation device during a chase on U.S. 19 in Yancey County.

The chase, which began in Mitchell County, ended a short time later when the suspect crashed his vehicle, according to the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Bobby Lee Byrd, Jr., shot at officers multiple times and deputies returned fire.

Byrd was taken to Blue Ridge Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into the chase and shooting.