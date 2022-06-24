BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — A high school teacher was charged with numerous sex offenses in relation to a student’s sexual abuse.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said Albert Pavon, a teacher at Erwin High School, was charged with indecent liberties with a child, indecent liberties with a student and three counts of felony dissemination of obscene material to a minor.

Deputies said Buncombe County Schools helped assist the sheriff’s office with their investigation. The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office helped execute a search warrant for Pavon’s residence.

Pavon was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond.