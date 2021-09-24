NC superintendent discusses metal detectors, security after multiple guns found in high schools

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools are working on numerous strategies to increase safety after a rash of gun-related incidents in the wake of the Mount Tabor shooting.

Jonathan Wilson, Executive Director of Safety and Security explained at the press conference held Thursday afternoon that they’ve increased the number of metal detection wands from at least two to at least four in all high schools in the districts, while all middle schools have at least one.

Right now, metal detection wands are used if administrators have a reason to believe that a student has something. These are usually based on tips.

Wanding is a program that’s been in place for some time, and they can do that on-demand if there is a need.

Superintendent Tricia McManus states that they are working with a consultant to address problems of violence and weapons in schools, and will have more information in the coming weeks, and are inviting feedback from parents, students and other community members.

Wanding or using metal detectors on every student that walks in the building would be a labor-intensive undertaking.

“It’s just that it creates a belief that at any time this could happen,” McManus said. “So that if you bring a weapon you’ll be at risk of being caught.”

McManus believes, however, that focusing on what they can do to prevent people from bringing anything to campus in the first place is going to be the focus of their attention.

Their current security adaptations involve narrowing entry points into schools, to maintain the flow of people coming onto campus.