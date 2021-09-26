North Carolina Silver Alert cancelled after Morganton man goes missing

MORGANTON, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A North Carolina Silver Alert was canceled less than 24 hours after it was issued for a Morganton man, state officials and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said this weekend.

Morganton resident Kenneth Clark, 78, was last seen at 4091 Plantation Drive. He was believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Clark’s vehicle is described as a 2013 Toyota Highlander with NC tags ALF-4652. Clark is described as a white male, 5’10”, 170 pounds, with grey hair and hazel eyes.

Around 10 a.m. on Sunday, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced they were canceling the alert at the request of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. His conditions are unknown and we are working to gather more information at this time.