NC Quick Pass to resume all billing procedures starting July 15

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Starting this Thursday, July 15, NC Quick Pass will resume all regular escalation procedures for customers who have an invoice that is at least 90 days past due.

In October of 2020, NC Quick Pass resumed the invoice escalation process with a few exceptions to provide customers extended relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the North Carolina Turnpike Authority returns to enforcing normal policies, NC Quick Pass customers should understand:

Unpaid invoices will not be charged processing fees and civil penalties retroactively.

Customers with unpaid balances will now be subject to a DMV registration hold and/or be sent to a collection agency if their balance is 90 days past due.

Customers with an outstanding balance that have been sent to collections will now also be able to see their collections balance on future invoices.

Customers who traveled on a NC toll facility with an expired vehicle registration can now expect to receive an invoice for those tolls.

Fees are only assessed to accounts after an invoice is 30 days past due.

The fee escalation process can be seen here.

If customers have any questions relating to their account, please visit ncquickpass.com and login to see existing tolls, update their account or replenish their pre-paid balance.

Customers can also visit a NC Quick Pass Customer Service Center or call 877-769-7277.