NC police officer who was shot in face remains in critical condition

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A police officer who was recently shot in Kernersville, North Carolina, remains in critical but stable condition.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the Kernersville Police Department gave an update on the officer’s condition on Thursday.

Officer Sean Houle was shot three times with his own gun early Sunday morning at an apartment complex. Authorities charged Quinton Donnell Blocker, 37, with attempted first-degree murder and felony assault on a law-enforcement officer.

Arrest warrants said Houle had encountered Blocker earlier in the day after Blocker ran away from a traffic stop. The officer then encountered Blocker at the apartment complex when the officer was there for an unrelated matter, police said.

Blocker managed to take the officer’s issued Glock 21, a .45 caliber handgun, and shot three times. The shots struck the officer’s face, arm and hand.

Houle is a K-9 officer in Kernersville. He previously worked for the Winston-Salem Police Department as well as the Lewisville and Oak Ridge fire departments.

Officers found Blocker and took him into custody without incident. he has been charged with first-degree attempted murder, felony assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and possession of a firearm by felon.