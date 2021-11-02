NC police detective fired after accusations of planting fake heroin on group of Black men

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department fired a detective accused of planting fake heroin on a group of black men.

Omar Abdullah, along with the city of Raleigh, were the subjects of a civil rights lawsuit filed back in April.

The lawsuit accused officer Abdullah of falsely planting fake heroin on the men and then charging them with heroin trafficking.

“Omar Abdullah was terminated from the Raleigh Police Department on Oct. 28, 2021,” Raleigh police said in a brief statement Monday.

The plaintiffs faced more than seven years in prison and spent more than two years in jail before the charges were dismissed.

The city later settled the lawsuit for $2 million.