FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is always hoping criminals turn themselves in, and this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday it may get its wish.

The department said if people with active arrest warrants for non-violent crimes turn themselves in voluntarily, they will be released on a written promise to appear in court or on an unsecured bond with a new court date.

Officers said anyone this applies to can turn themselves into any location or to any officer.

Fayetteville police have listed people with active arrest warrants here and are also putting out a friendly warning to those to remember that any criminal history will also be considered in the turn-in process.