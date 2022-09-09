RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been more than two months since a dispute regarding reimbursement policies between UnitedHealthcare and WakeMed affected thousands of patients who found out they are no longer in network at that hospital.

UnitedHealthcare and WakeMed had been negotiating for over a year before the hospital made the decision on June 1 of this year to pull out of the network.

That decision left thousands of patients like Maggie Booker in medical limbo.

“Health care providers and networks, I know they butt heads but they need to—for the patients—they need to figure something out,” she said. “This is not fair.”

UnitedHealthcare has been placing ads on the Internet telling people it’s working hard to bring WakeMed back into its network, and telling folks they need to look for alternate health care services with other medical providers.

For Booker, it’s not so easy giving up her WakeMed cardiologist whose taken care of her specialized needs for four years.

“I am looking for a new cardiologist,” she said.

But Booker said it’s difficult because her cardiologist knows her medical history. “It’s very frustrating because I don’t know any other cardiologists,” Booker said.

When CBS 17 Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia contacted the insurance company asking about the status of the negotiations, UHC spokesman Cole Manbeck said, “We’re still engaged in negotiations with WakeMed. I’ll be sure to reach out to you if/when we have news to share.”

As for WakeMed, spokeswoman Kristin Kelly said although they are still “negotiating in good faith,” the hospital is “not confident in a quick resolution.”

Kelly’s email also said, patients “must plan for longer-term disruption and increased financial responsibility when choosing care from WakeMed.”

Sbraccia asked Booker if she would continue to go to WakeMed out of network.

“I would, but I can’t afford the bills,” she said.

Booker said she likes her WakeMed doctors and she liked the coverage that UnitedHealthcare provided, but the prolonged dispute has left her angry.

She had a message for the CEO’s of both organizations.

“Get it together. It’s not about you—it’s about the patients,’’ she said. “Figure it out.”

Open enrollment period is coming up in about a month—when people have to choose their health care coverage.

For Booker, it’s going to be a difficult decision. She said she doesn’t know if she should start looking for a new insurance provider now, or wait to see if both sides can work it out.

Right now she says, she just doesn’t know what to do.