NC officer to retire with K-9 after near-death experience

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A North Carolina officer will retire with his police dog partner by his side. Officer Sean Houle who shot in the head, neck, and hand while trying to arrest a suspect in Kernersville.

Doctors and nurses at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Health worked around the clock to save his life. He lost enough blood to die three times, suffered a stroke, and needed reconstructive surgeries.

His near-death experience made this Thanksgiving even more special.

“Truly being thankful, not just the great food, not just the fun and the games, but truly being thankful for each other, the fact that we have each other,” Officer Houle said.

Officer Houle plans to take medical treatment next month. His close companion K-9 Jax is leaving the force, and staying with his family.