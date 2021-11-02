NC neighborhood’s HOA considers change to policy that could force out up to 180 families

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After announcing it would enforce a no-rental policy that would force up to 180 families to move, the Renaissance Park Housing Association Board of Directors is now considering grandfathering in some renters.

The HOA board held a special meeting on Monday to discuss changing the rental covenants and bylaws, but residents told CBS 17 they were never notified.

“Is it enough? Honestly, I think the problem is no one really trusts the board at this point,” said Ankur Gupta, a member of the Save Renaissance Park group of homeowners who support permanently allowing renters.

About 180 of the 1,000 properties at Renaissance Park are rented out. A no-rental policy has been on the books since the south Raleigh neighborhood was first built in 2006, but the developer didn’t enforce it. When the newly created HOA board took over earlier in 2021, it made plans to enforce the policy and oust renters by July 1, 2022.

Gupta said he’s skeptical of the timing and lack of transparency about the meeting to discuss grandfathering in certain renters. He said it aligns with the election for an open seat on the HOA board.

“The question is how does the grandfathering work?” Gupta asked. “Other things that have been thrown out are one rental per family. OK, so if I own a place and I rent two places, let’s say, and there are two families long-term, I can only keep one?”

CBS 17 reached out to the HOA board for additional details about the special meeting but was told it couldn’t comment on the situation. CBS 17 also reached out to homeowners who are against rentals, but they declined to comment or go on-camera. The board will hold an annual meeting that is open to homeowners on Wednesday.