NC National Guard deployed to Louisiana in wake of Hurricane Ida

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, North Carolina officials announced that they are deploying approximately 65 National Guard personnel to the gulf region after Hurricane Ida battered the region hard.

“The people of North Carolina received help from many other states after hurricanes Matthew and Florence,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “We are glad to send this assistance to help Louisiana recover from Ida’s devastation and thankful to our National Guard men and women for their service during this emergency.”

Soldiers are expected to provide logistical management supporting the distribution of relief supplies and commodities to hard-hit communities.

“This demonstrates the National Guard’s dual mission role, to help our neighbors here at home and defend our nation abroad,” said Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, North Carolina’s Adjutant General. “The unique role of the National Guard allows our states to share resources and help our citizens when disasters strike.”

Louisiana requested help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) meaning that the resources will be coordinated between state emergency management agencies. The EMAC program was first developed in 1992 following Hurricane Andrew.

Officials say the team heading to Louisiana is from the 113th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion (CSSB) Headquarters based in Lenoir.