NC mother found dead after child reports her missing; woman’s boyfriend arrested

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A mother was found dead in a ditch after her child reported her missing. The woman’s boyfriend is now facing charges.

At about 2 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded after receiving a 911 call from a child at that address. The child said that something had happened to their mother, 37-year-old Vianney Parra Arias, at a separate location, and they felt like something was wrong.

At the home on the 100 block of Midway Street, deputies found five kids between the ages of 2 and 12.

The oldest child told the sheriff’s office that her mother and her mother’s boyfriend, Miguel Leon, 34 left, and the boyfriend returned alone 30 minutes later before leaving again.

Deputies began looking for the two and called in Davie County Social Services to look after the children.

At about 8:30 a.m., another 911 call reported a person in a ditch on the 6000 block of N.C. 801 south. The caller said the person might be dead.

Deputies found a dead woman at the scene, later identified as the missing woman.

Deputies found Leon in Winston-Salem on Thursday morning.

At about 7 a.m., he was taken into custody by Davie County deputies and Winston-Salem police.

Leon is charged with felony hit-and-run with serious injury/death and is being held under a $150,000 secured bond.