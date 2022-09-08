ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An Asheboro mom is smiling because her children only have bruises after she says a 17-year-old driver slammed into the side of her vehicle.

The three ended up trapped until rescue crews arrived.

It started off as a typical Friday morning for Sylvie Walton and her two kids, 4-year-old Amelia and 5-month-old Denver.

“We were just going to work and daycare,” she said.

Before they ended up at their destinations, they ended up in a crash with their vehicle overturned.

“It seemed like it went in slow motion. Everything…went up in the air,” she said.

“I am on 64. My friend just pulled out in front of someone, and the car flipped over. The kid is in the car,” could be heard from a frantic 911 caller.

In the police report, troopers created a diagram showing how the crash happened. They say the driver hit Sylvia’s vehicle in the front left corner with their vehicle’s front right corner.

Troopers say Sylvie’s SUV rolled over and landed on its top side. Emergency vehicles lined up about a mile at the intersection of US 64 and West Dixie Drive in Asheboro around 7:30 a.m. on Friday after people called 911.

Sylvie had to kick out a window of her Kia Sorento to get her and her family out of the overturned SUV safely.

“I can’t even put into words how scary it was,” Sylvie said. “Both kids started crying, and they were screaming, and they were upside down. I couldn’t get them out.”

About a dozen drivers stopped at the crash site to help rescue the Walton Family.

“People came out from everywhere and broke windows to get the kids out,” ylvie said. “It was terrifying for me…and I didn’t know exactly if they were OK or what had happened to them.”

Looking back at the pictures of the impact, Sylvie knows someone was watching after her.

“I’m thankful,” she said. “They’re fine. Both of them have some bruises. Whiplash…all together everyone is fine.”

Sylvia is not upset with the driver who hit her.

She says she hopes she learns a good lesson and is doing okay mentally because she believes the crash was just as traumatic for that driver.

As for charges, those have not been shared with us at this time.