CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — Scott Woolard Jr., of Jarvisburg, bought a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Woolard bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket from the North River Tobacco Barn on Caratoke Highway in Powells Point.

When Woolard arrived to claim his prize Wednesday, he could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

He chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $852,126.