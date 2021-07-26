NC man wins $200,000 lottery prize while buying hot dog, gas for lawnmower

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. — While getting gas for his lawnmower on Tuesday, Samson Wooten, of Rose Hill, picked up a hot dog and lottery tickets and won a $200,000 lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I ran out of gas for my mower,” Wooten said. “So I went to the store to get some gas. And while I was in the store, I grabbed a hot dog and some tickets.”

While at the Friendly Mart off N.C. 41 in Chinquapin, he bought three tickets. He scratched all three right then and there. All three were winners.

“I got a five and a ten,” he said of the first two winning tickets. He said when he scratched his Ruby Mine 9X ticket and saw the amount, his “mouth dropped.”

Wooten, who buys and sells livestock, will buy himself another dual-rear-wheel truck for work and invest the rest.

“I have always said that if I’m ever blessed with a lump sum of money, I would invest it,” he said.

Wooten claimed his prize Wednesday – National Hot Dog Day – at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $141,501.