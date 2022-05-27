WILMINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Steven Milligan, of Wilmington, bought a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Milligan bought his winning Sapphire 7s ticket from the Gas Center on Market Street in Wilmington.

Milligan arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $142,021.