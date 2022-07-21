RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man’s impulse buy of a lottery ticket led to him winning a million dollars.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Thursday identified Kenneth Larsen as the latest big winner in the Millionaire Maker scratch-off game.

“I really just decided to get it on a whim,” Larsen said. “I only play once in a blue moon.”

The 71-year-old bought his $30 ticket at the Quality Mart on Presidential Drive in Durham.

He picked up his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters and chose the $600,000 lump sum which, after taxes were withheld, resulted in a take-home amount of $426,069.

He plans to retire at the end of the year and said he will use his winnings to pay bills and donate to charities.

“It’s going to help us out a whole lot,” he said, “to make our retirement more enjoyable.”