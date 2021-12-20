NC man splits Cash 5 jackpot, wins over $400,000

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Charles Whittemore, of Asheville, bought a Cash 5 ticket and won half of Sunday’s $825,512 Cash 5 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
Whittemore bought his ticket, using a combination of his own numbers and Quick Pick numbers, from the Roadrunner Market on Sardis Road in Asheville.
His ticket was one of two that matched all five numbers in the drawing, so the jackpot was split with each winner receiving $412,756.
Whittemore claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.
After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $292,025.