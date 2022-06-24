YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina man was sentenced to prison for a sex crime involving a 3-year-old.

According to the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Procopio pleaded guilty on May 11 to one count of first-degree statutory sexual offense.

Deputies said at the time of the crime in July of 2021, Procopio was 18 years old, and the victim was 3 years old.

A judge sentenced Procopio to a minimum of 12 years and a maximum of 19 years and four months. Upon release, he will be required to wear an ankle monitor.

Procopio will also be required to register as a sex offender, the sheriff’s office said.